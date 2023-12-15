The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Our People

On the rise: Quirindi's Molly ranks in HSC Music top 10, earns an ENCORE nom

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
December 15 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quirindi-local Molly Owen talent shines through as she ranks seventh in the state for HSC Music 1. Photo by Gareth Gardner
Quirindi-local Molly Owen talent shines through as she ranks seventh in the state for HSC Music 1. Photo by Gareth Gardner

Quirindi High School student Molly Owen is destined for a life on the stage, as her talent has ranked her among the state's top 10 per cent for the 2023 Higher School Certificate (HSC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.