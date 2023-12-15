On the rise: Quirindi's Molly ranks in HSC Music top 10, earns an ENCORE nom

Quirindi High School student Molly Owen is destined for a life on the stage, as her talent has ranked her among the state's top 10 per cent for the 2023 Higher School Certificate (HSC).
Molly was among the 67,000 NSW students to wake up on Thursday, December 14, to a text message from NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) with their final results.
She was stunned to discover she had achieved an ATAR mark of 91.4 and ranked seventh in the state for Music 1.
Molly was "shocked" when her results came through.
"It's crazy when I saw I got the 99 in music," she said.
As a few weeks prior she was nominated for the annual ENCORE showcase, which as the name suggests showcases the state's top HSC student performances.
"Receiving an ENCORE nomination gave me a hint that I had done well in my performance. So then I thought, 'Oh, now I have to do well in my written portion,'" she said.
"So, when I got my HSC mark I thought, 'Oh my goodness'."
Molly was "so thrilled" to see her name listed as the first public school student on this year's HSC distinguished achievers list.
Throughout her final year, Molly juggled study, extra curricular activities, and rehearsals for the annual Schools Spectacular.
She was chosen as a featured artist and co-host for this years spectacular.
"I had pretty low expectations for myself because I was so busy around HSC at the time," she said.
"I was doing four different shows at the time: I was rehearsing for three and performing for one, so it was a bit hectic over my HSC exams."
Molly handled everything gracefully and always had a positive attitude.
While the multi-talented performer was offered a spot at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, she instead, accepted a coveted spot at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
"I am so excited. The campus is in the middle of the Sydney Botanical Garden, so there is not much to complain about," she said.
The Quirindi-local dreams of a future on the stage, as she hopes to one day become the next great leading lady in the world of musical theatre.
"I'd love to have a career in musical theatre. I love performing, and I think musical theatre is the best of all worlds as I get to dance, sing, and act," she said.
Students throughout regional NSW shone through in results for the 2023 HSC.
Here is a list of the North West regions 2023 HSC Honour Roll.
Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School:
Oxley High School
Quirindi High School
Peel High School
McCarthy Catholic College
Uralla Central School
Calrossy Anglican School
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.