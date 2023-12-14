The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Mates rule: Smith and York's power dynamic and one very busy boy

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated December 15 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Best mates Daniel York, left, and Lachlan Smith are South United's new president and vice-president, respectively. Picture by Mark Bode
Best mates Daniel York, left, and Lachlan Smith are South United's new president and vice-president, respectively. Picture by Mark Bode

Lachlan Smith is the architect of his own impending exhaustion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.