From square one to success: how a trip to the country changed everything

WHEN entrepreneur Fred Levan thinks about business in Tamworth, competition doesn't cross his mind.
Instead, he sees a chance to create opportunities, and give back to the community which welcomed him with open arms.
When the Massage Land owner first moved to Sydney from Iran in 2017 he couldn't speak a word of English, couldn't find a job, and couldn't put a roof over his head.
"It was really hard to find a job, I had the skills but not the communication skills," Mr Levan told the Leader.
"It was really stressful."
But with the "I'm not going to give up" mentality, Mr Levan, who worked as a remedial massage practitioner in Iran, started to enrol in massage and myotheraphy courses to become accredited in Australia.
Mr Levan said the language barrier with his educators was a real challenge, but his dedication to learning and upskilling landed him as one of the top students in his courses.
"I used to record the lessons and go home and listen, listen, listen," he said.
"Everything other people needed to do to learn, I had to do maybe five times more."
During his lengthy commute into the Sydney CBD each day, Mr Levan would use the time to learn English, finish his assessments, and apply for any job he could find.
"I'm always learning, learning, learning," he said.
Mr Levan continued his study, worked with as many employers as possible, and opened up a small clinic in Sydney.
But it was a trip to Tamworth which changed everything for him.
When he arrived in the country music capital, Mr Levan met Tamworth Multicultural president Eddie Whitham who taught him about community, and the regional economy.
"I didn't know about the importance of community, and the importance of supporting local business," Mr Levan said.
During his trip, which coincided with the drought period, the massage practitioner was exposed to the reality of life on the land.
He travelled back to Sydney where he started teaching his friends about the importance to save water and farmers who were "suffering", and after reflecting on his trip to Tamworth, decided to make a permanent move in 2020.
Once he found his feet in Tamworth he started offering mobile myotherapy and remedial massage to provide more health services to regional areas.
Mr Levan quickly made a good name for himself and had athletes across the region reaching out for treatment.
He opened his first shopfront Massage Land, located in Centrepoint, in 2021, became an Australian citizen in 2023, and has watched his business grow and flourish.
"When you provide and give someone a massage, you need to have a good connection and bring all your energy from the universe and you're heart to give someone else," Mr Levan said.
"If you work with your heart you will have a successful career."
Measuring success has been more than just treating patients or making money for Mr Levan. A major goal has been training other people in the community to expand the health services available to each and every resident.
The Massage Land team started as three employees and has since grown to eight.
Mr Levan said he was always "excited" when one of his colleagues tells him they are ready to open their own business and serve the community.
"Businesses often see each other as competitors, but we are all actually serving our community," Mr Levan said.
"I'm just two hands, I want to be able to train other people."
Apart from making treatment more accessible, Mr Levan said his goal was to give back to Tamworth as he can.
"I know what it's like to suffer, when you don't have a roof to live under, or when you can't find a job, I understand," he said.
"I felt it when I came here [to Australia] seven years ago.
To help "make opportunities for other people", the business owner has completed his training certification and has committed himself to hiring people with no experience, and making them employable.
"It's a good time to make careers for people," he said.
Since creating a calming work place where opportunity, flexibility, and equality are front of mind, Mr Levan has decided to add a new adventure to his already long list of qualifications and expertise.
For the last six months Mr Levan has been working with PRD Tamworth to become a registered real estate agent.
He told the Leader his struggle to find stable accommodation in both Tamworth and Sydney has inspired the career decision.
"The most important things are a job and accommodation," Mr Levan said.
"If you have a job, you have something to eat, if you have accommodation you have somewhere to sleep, and then you have health."
Mr Levan said with his goal to make housing a more "relaxed" experience, he has received great feedback from clients in the last six months.
He said he has great support from industry leaders who have been more than happy to share their wisdom and experience.
"All of the success I've had so far I owe to the community," Mr Levan said.
It's the same community which keeps him getting up for work each day, motivates him to keep learning, and inspires him to help others.
"I cannot actually give back enough to the community, but I try my best to show how much I appreciate how much they have done for me," Mr Levan said.
