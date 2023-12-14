'Lovin' it': McCluskey pops the question and makes an impression

At the Goonoo Goonoo Station chapel recently, Xavier McCluskey deepened his connection to Tamworth by deepening his relationship with his partner.
After getting down on bended knee and proposing to Bridget, the 29-year-old Kiwi added another profound moment to his Tamworth experience since arriving there in January.
The couple met in Europe while they were both travelling. McCluskey surprised his Aussie fiancee when he popped the question (he requested that her surname be withheld).
The nuptials will take place in January 2025, he thinks.
More certain is the excellent impression McCluskey has made since arriving in Tamworth from Sydney, where he had lived for some six months after relocating from New Zealand.
The Woolworths processing specialist (greenstock), who grew up on a beef and sheep farm near Wellington in New Zealand, was a regular first-grader for Pirates last season before losing his spot on the wing ahead of the finals.
"We had a really strong team," he said. "So the boy who took my position deserved it."
At No. 1 Oval on Friday night, December 15, the right-arm quick will take the field for North Tamworth in the one-day final against City United, who beat them in last season's finale.
"We've got a good mixture of young and old," he said of the Redbacks.
"Tomorrow night will tell: it will be a reflection of the season," he added, in reference to Friday's final.
Back playing sport after being sidelined for a number of years following two shoulder reconstructions, McCluskey hopes his Tamworth stay is "long term".
"Not really, no," he said when asked if he missed New Zealand. "Australia's been pretty good for me so far. So, lovin' it."
