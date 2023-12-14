Barbets player to suit up for rugby 7s tournament in Fiji for Pacific Nomads team

The opportunity of a lifetime beckons for three New England Rugby Union women's players.
The Barbarians' Paige Anderson as well as Glen Innes' Brooke Klingner and Bree Risby will represent the Pacific Nomads Rugby 7s side at the Coral Coast tournament in Fiji in January.
The tournament will see Fijian representative sides as well as teams from other countries compete.
The trio will join other women from country NSW including Mid North Coast, Central North and the Hunter as part of the Pacific Nomads team, managed by Paddy Bowen.
When Anderson first heard about the competition, she jumped at the chance to get involved.
"I was told about the tournament by a friend that I have played with rugby since the start and then I emailed Paddy to gain more information about it," she said.
"When I heard what it was for I was willing to apply for an opportunity that I didn't want to miss."
Anderson's foray into rugby union was through the 7s format.
So playing the tournament in Fiji was particularly appealing for her.
"7s is the game that I first started with, so for me 7s is what I know best," she said.
"It is a game of speed and strategy and having the strength to hold your own ground."
Country-based players often find it harder than their city counterparts to get on pathways to professional level.
Anderson is looking forward to exploring the potential to get further in the sport.
"This is a great opportunity for us to be able to interact with the wider rugby community and become better players," she said.
"I also want to experience and learn from different teams.
"I am mostly looking forward to seeing different players from different areas play and to see how much women's rugby has really come in these last few years.
"This is a great opportunity for people to see what rugby is about."
Coming up against top players from around the world is a daunting task.
But Anderson is looking forward to the challenge.
"I am very excited but nervous to play some great players," she said.
"I want to take it in as much as I can and have a great experience so I want to play the best of my abilities."
The tournament runs from January 18 to 20 and will also see Colts and men's teams compete.
