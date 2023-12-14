Changed traffic conditions for the New England Highway this weekend

Motorists are have been advised of changed traffic conditions in place from this weekend, on the New England Highway, near Tamworth.
Transport for NSW will be undertaking work which includes drainage improvements around 20 kilometres south of Tamworth.
The work will be carried out between 8am to 5pm on Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17, and will continue from 7am to 5pm on weekdays until Wednesday 20 December, weather permitting.
A Transport NSW spokesperson said shoulder closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h would be in place during work hours.
"Motorists should allow an additional five minutes in travel time, are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control," the spokesperson said.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
Visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701 for the latest traffic updates.
