Explore the light and landscape of the New England region in 'Land and Sky'

As we wind down towards the summer break, many people will be hitting the road and exploring the countryside and landscapes our region is famous for.
Lucky for those staying in Tamworth, the latest exhibition at Tamworth Regional Gallery can transport you to these landscapes.
Walcha mother and daughter duo Julia Griffin and Gemma King have created Land and Sky - an exhibition that focuses on the light and landscape of the New England region.
Julia is a studio painter but more recently has taken to en plein air works on paper using oil pastels, remembering the immediacy of the first response when time is limited and the light is volatile.
Gemma experiments with multiple layering of colour to make unique reduction and jigsaw linocut prints of the landscape and big skies of Walcha.
Gemma will run also run a printmaking masterclass in February 2024 in conjunction with the exhibition.
The Gallery will again be offering our popular school holiday workshops in January 2024, aimed school aged children from infants to early teens, with bookings now open on the Gallery website.
Workshops will run across a number of themes across the three days. Gamilaroi artist Tania Hartigan will run a workshop on bugs, caterpillars and butterflies, where students will draw, paint and then assemble an artwork. Tania will share her local knowledge and language of local country - including insects.
The workshop will include - the book Ngararrngan Yuulngin-ban.gaan (The Very Hungry Caterpillar) written in Gamilaroi as inspiration for the children.
Workshops will also centre around music, with local artists Danny Stanley and Sasha Jury-Radford helping students create works in watercolour and paper construction with musical inspiration.
