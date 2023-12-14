New policies to bring rates relief, but councillor says it's not enough

Worried about the potential impact of a 36.3 per cent special rate variation? You're not alone.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) is moving forward with new policies to help pensioners and those doing it rough with paying their rates.
The new policies are designed to give council "flexibility" in its approach to providing rate relief through discounts, rebates, and extended payment plans.
They were passed unanimously at council's latest meeting, but not before councillor Steve Mears commented on TRC helping ratepayers with one hand while upping their rates with the other.
"Part of the necessity [of these policies] is in regards to people believing they cannot pay their rates with the proposed rises," Cr Mears said.
"My only concern is that what we're doing is like a payday loan ... It doesn't help you in a year's time, or two years, or three years."
The first-term councillor also said he's concerned about a potential oversight of the policies regarding renters.
"We've got a lot of residents that rent. They won't get any assistance from this hardship policy because their rate increases will be poached straight off their rent," he said.
"They get nothing in terms of rate relief because they don't pay rates, but they will be paying for the rate increase through their rent."
The policies are on public display on TRC's 'Have Your Say' website until Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
Councillor Brooke Southwell said now was the time for residents to have their voices heard.
"I'd like to encourage anyone affected by these policies to provide feedback," Cr Southwell said.
"If you think they could include something else, this is the time to send your feedback back to council so it can be considered."
