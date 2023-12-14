Charge dropped against man accused of supplying cannabis after secret raid

A MAN accused of supplying cannabis and being in possession of more than $21,000 in cash has had a charge dropped against him in court.
Anthony John Melville fronted Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested following a secret police raid at property in Tintinhull in May, 2023.
The court heard one allegation of handle explosive or precursor without an authorising licence was to be dropped.
Charges of supply more than a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, and deal with property proceeds of crime were certified by the prosecution.
One count of possess prohibited drug has been listed as a back-up charge, and cultivating a prohibited plant has been marked as related.
Melville has not been required to enter pleas to the remaining allegations.
The 56-year-old, who has been on bail since his arrest on May 24, had his bail continued in court.
At the time of his arrest, police allege they uncovered almost 33 kilograms of cannabis leaf, more than $21,000 in cash, and a mobile phone at an Eloura Road property.
Specialist officers allegedly seized five plants, ranging up to two metres in height, after combing the property for more than three hours.
Police claim the cannabis seized at the property has a street value of more than $100,000.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars told Melville a case conference would now be held between his solicitor and the prosecution to discuss any offers, and help him decide what pleas to enter.
Ms Soars said if the 56-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges the matter would be sent to the district court for sentencing, and if pleas of not guilty were entered the case would go to the same court for trial.
"The discount you receive on these matters depends on when you plead guilty," she said.
The 56-year-old will return to court in February 2024.
