Loo-mberah festive decoration event sees Santa posed in a funny situation

Festive lights and decorations adorn the gates and mailboxes of Loombreah residents as the beloved 'Light-up Loomberah' returns.
For the fifth year of the event, Loomberah locals have taken a creative approach to the lights display, with Santa's sleigh pulled by kangaroos and snowmen built from tyres.
But Andy Birchnell and her family decided to take a slightly different approach.
"We put Santa on the dunny," she said.
"We were stuck for ideas, and then my husband and I went past the outhouse on the farm. Then we thought 'Why don't we put Santa on that?'"
Ms Birchnell said it was a bit of a "light bulb" moment, as it was funny and different.
The family propped up Santa in the outhouse with some light reading material in hand - The Land newspaper. Painted across the front is the pun, Loo-mbreah.
"Our two sons love a bit of toilet humour," she said.
"I thought, 'Well, it is Loomberah. So, let's do a bit of a play on words with the town's name. It was a family effort."
The small family recently moved to Loomberah from Coffs Harbour. Ms Birchnell said she loved the town's community spirit.
"It is really unique. It is almost like a step back in time - there is a genuine community that you just can't get in the city," she said.
The competition was first set up to boost the spirits of Loomberah residents during one of the worst droughts on record.
Organiser Liz Blackburn, the secretary of the Loomberah War Memorial Hall, decided to turn the comp into a positive community event.
"We decided to take the pressure of the comp and turn it into something positive," she said.
"So, this year we've made it a mudmap tour, and for a gold coin donation, people can gain access to the map and take a look at their favourite houses."
All funds collected for the event will be donated towards the ongoing maintenance of the Loomberah War Memorial Hall.
