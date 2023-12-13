The Northern Daily Leader
Good News

Loo-mberah festive decoration event sees Santa posed in a funny situation

By Rachel Clark
December 14 2023 - 5:45am
Liz Blackburn with sons Dan and Jimmy Blackburn, with the Birchnell family: Will and Alex, with Andy holding Ella and Mia, and Geoff. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Festive lights and decorations adorn the gates and mailboxes of Loombreah residents as the beloved 'Light-up Loomberah' returns.

