Council responds to claims of 'unfair' waste charges strangling small towns

Rural residents outraged by higher fees for waste disposal have been offered an olive branch by the local council.
This week Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has put changes to its green waste charges on public exhibition.
The changes , however, only apply to council's rural landfills.
The proposed fees include a reduction in the cost to dispose of shredded green waste from $10 per ute or car to $5, from $18 to $10 for a single axle trailer, and from $38 to $15 for a double axle trailer.
The proposal makes no changes to hard waste including tyres and mattresses.
The changes come in response to what a council report describes as an "inequity" between rural facilities and Tamworth's Forrest Road Landfill.
"Rural customers currently pay a minimum charge based on the size of their load as there is no way to weigh materials at [rural waste] facilities," a council spokesperson said.
"Council has recognised that rural customers are potentially paying more per load compared to sites with weighbridge facilities."
TRC estimates the changes will cost it $60,000 of income per year, but some rural residents say the damage has already been done.
Residents in Manilla say increased tip fees and reduced operating hours at their local landfill has already led to an increase in littering and illegal dumping.
Locals are particularly concerned about the state of the road leading to the Manilla Landfill, though TRC says it hasn't seen "any noticeable increase in illegal dumping in the last 6 months".
One resident said the increased fees pose a major threat to the private waste collection business he's been running for almost 20 years.
In addition, the changes must stay on public exhibition for a period of at least 28 days, meaning the reduction in fees won't take effect until the new year.
TRC's director of water and waste Bruce Logan said the increase to waste charges in July was a move ''not taken lightly".
"The high inflation we are experiencing in the Australian economy unfortunately means costs are increasing for all households and businesses and council is no different," Mr Logan said.
Council also pointed the finger at the state government for imposing more "stringent" restrictions on how councils handle waste.
"The community has told council it wants to improve sustainability and recycle as much waste as possible but this comes at ever-increasing cost to meet these regulations," the council spokesperson said.
Manilla residents told the Leader they weren't notified of the changes despite being the ones to raise the issue with their local council.
