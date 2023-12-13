The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Supermarket without power after car ploughs into electricity box

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated December 13 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Robert Street on Wednesday. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Robert Street on Wednesday. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A TAMWORTH supermarket has been left without power after a car ploughed into an electricity box in the middle of the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.