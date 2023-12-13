Supermarket without power after car ploughs into electricity box

A TAMWORTH supermarket has been left without power after a car ploughed into an electricity box in the middle of the day.
Emergency services were called to Robert Street at about 11.45am on Wednesday, December 13, following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District arrived at the scene and were told a black Nissan sedan had crashed into another vehicle, and then ploughed into a nearby electric box.
Both the driver and passenger of the sedan, who police believe is a man and woman - fled from the scene before officers arrived.
No injuries were reported to police.
As a result of the crash, power was cut to Carlo's SUPA IGA Plus Liquor Tamworth located on Robert Street, near the electrical box.
According to Essential Energy a patch on Robert Street has been without power since 11.55am.
The interruption has been listed as an 'unplanned outage'.
The power was reconnected at about 4pm.
Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
