Pair admits to violent robbery which seriously injured victims

TWO men will face sentencing in the district court after they admitted to a violent Tamworth robbery which saw two people hospitalised.
Jack Daniel Kelly and James Bede Woodward fronted Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday when they both pleaded guilty to inflicting actual bodily harm (ABH) during an aggravated robbery in Tamworth.
Both men also pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning ABH in the company of others.
The two victims, then aged 32 and 44, left the fast food venue, located on Ringers Road, at about 11pm, when they were approached by Kelly and Woodward on Goonoo Goonoo Road, near Greg Norman Drive.
Kelly and Woodward assaulted the victims who suffered serious injuries.
A police strike force was set up in the wake of the robbery and Kelly and Woodward were arrested on October 27, 2022.
In court, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor said one charge of aggravated robbery and inflict ABH; and one charge of aggravated robbery with wounding or grievous bodily harm would be dropped against both men.
The solicitor tendered a statement of agreed facts, a signed charge certificate, and a case conference certificate to the court.
Magistrate Julie Soars told Kelly and Woodward their matters would now be sent to the district court for arraignment, and for a sentence date to be set.
When the pair face sentencing, one charge of assaulting a person with intent to commit a serious indictable offence will also be taken into account.
Ms Soars ordered a sentencing assessment report - which looks at the offender's background, nature of the offending, and community-based sentencing options - to be prepared for both men.
Kelly and Woodward remain on bail and will front Tamworth District Court in February 2024.
