'I could feel my confidence build': Mann's long wait and just rewards

Leading into Saturday evening, there were a number of doubts rolling through Nathan Mann's mind.
The Tamworth product had spent the majority of recent seasons playing for Souths' second grade side in the local cricket competition. And, due to work commitments as a senior employee at the South Tamworth Bowlo, his work had restricted him from donning his whites often this year.
But as he prepared to bowl his first delivery in their first grade T20 fixture against Bective East on Saturday, one fact bolstered his confidence.
"Over the previous couple of seasons, having played a couple of games under lights at No. 1, it's a wicket that, once the lights are on and it's late afternoon, it can be very tough for the batters to score some runs," Mann said.
"I've personally had some good success under lights at No. 1."
Though he hadn't bowled much in 2023/24, partially due to work and partially because Souths hadn't played for over a month prior to last Saturday, Mann didn't know what to expect at first.
But once the medium-pacer settled into his stump-to-stump rhythm, he was hard to shake.
And his relentless consistency paid dividends; he snared 4-15 from four overs as Bective were restricted to 97.
Thanks largely to a superb innings from Josh Richards, Souths clinched victory with a ball to spare. And though the impact of his four-wicket haul was undeniable, Mann played down his role in the result.
"My performance on Saturday was on the back of a whole team performance," he said.
"The other guys taking the big wickets of [Adam Jones], Abel [Carney], and Jye [Paterson] after we gave him a chance on the boundary.
"If those guys don't get those wickets, there's every chance that I don't get to take the wickets I did."
Those four wickets were Mann's first of the season. He has bowled less than 20 overs in both first grade and second grade combined this year, largely due to unavailability.
But now that the busy period at work is cooling off, he looks forward to making a more consistent impact for Souths. And after breaking through in such emphatic fashion on the weekend, he now possesses the belief that he can do so again.
"Any sport is a confidence sport, so to take a few wickets on Saturday was definitely something that put that little kick and I could feel my confidence build as the overs were going," Mann said.
"It definitely gives me confidence going into this weekend and the rest of the season."
Souths will look to back up their promising start to the T20 competition this Saturday, with a fixture against North Tamworth at Riverside 1.
Fresh from an upset loss at the hands of Old Boys, Mann knows that the Redbacks will likely come out firing.
"I definitely expect them to come out all guns blazing this weekend, and try and make up for their loss last weekend," he said.
"I expect it to be a very tough game of cricket, I'm looking forward to it."
