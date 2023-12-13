Happy family, happy man: Gallen finds his sweet spot

Kyle Gallen has a child, four stepchildren and a baby on the way. He clearly has his hands full, and that is a good thing.
"It's helped me out personally a lot," the Gunnedah-based dad said of his home life, adding: "Things are really good at the moment."
The 32-year-old was speaking after starring with the ball for Old Boys in a Twenty20 win over North Tamworth at Riverside 1.
On Saturday, December 16, last -placed Old Boys will look to go into the Christmas break with back-to-back victories when they meet City United in a Twenty20 day-nighter at No. 1 Oval.
Gallen is in his first season at Old Boys, having joined them from Court House. The side's Gunnedah connection includes captain Ben Middlebrook and veteran quick Troy Sands.
"Off the field is sorting itself out," Gallen said. "And I think it shows on the field when you're happy at home."
Gallen also shares his life with his partner, Kristina Syphers, a Carinya Christian College alumnus who operates Gunnedah business N&K Hair by Kristina.
The Boggabri-raised cricketer - the Kangaroos' captain and No. 7 upon their promotion to first grade in 2018 - said he was "settled and happy" and was "maturing as a person".
"When you've got a family to think about, you're not the first priority any more," he said. "And I love being a dad. It's the best thing I've ever done."
A key change in Gallen's life has been his shift from working in the mines to working as a gardener.
The move was good for his fitness and "headspace", he said, adding that it gave him "more time at home with the kids".
Gallen said he was "just trying to enjoy" life "after a few years there that it wasn't so much fun".
"The kids are happy, I'm happy," he said. "I'm lucky enough with Kristina that I can do that [be a gardener]. It works for us."
