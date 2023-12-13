The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Happy family, happy man: Gallen finds his sweet spot

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
December 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"When you've got a family to think about, you're not the first priority any more" ... Kyle Gallen. Picture by Mark Bode
"When you've got a family to think about, you're not the first priority any more" ... Kyle Gallen. Picture by Mark Bode

Kyle Gallen has a child, four stepchildren and a baby on the way. He clearly has his hands full, and that is a good thing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.