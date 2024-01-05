Tamworth's top tips to keep your pet happy and healthy during the summer

As sizzling summer temperatures continue to settle in, pet owners in Tamworth are being urged to keep a close eye on their furry companions.
Between the heat, holiday foods, and upcoming festival fireworks displays, it's crucial to be aware of potential dangers for pets.
Tamworth Regional Council's director of liveable communities Gina Vereker recently told the Leader many families take on a new animal over Christmas and New Year's, and gave several tips on how to keep them safe into the summer.
"I'd think about your fencing and if it's safe," Ms Vereker said.
"Also think about the heat. Please take into account that your pet is going to need shade and plenty of water. Check on their welfare daily."
Signs your cat or dog may be experiencing heatstroke include difficulty breathing, thick drool or saliva, very red or very pale gums, vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy, weakness, or collapsing.
Pet owners can cool down their pets by spraying pets with cool water, using fans, and providing access to air-conditioned rooms.
The state's top dog animal charity also issued some advice of its own, focusing on the pet perils of post-feast leftovers.
"Macadamia nuts can be toxic for our dogs and cats. Though a holiday favourite, they can cause vomiting and make our animals feel weak and develop tremors," RSPCA NSW Chief Veterinarian Dr Liz Arnott said.
"Chocolate and coffee can also make dogs unwell, as they contain substances that are dangerous, and even fatal, when ingested. Signs that your dog may have had a toxic dose with some of those compounds include vomiting, tremors, agitation, increased drinking and urination, seizures and even death."
Dr Arnott also said other common foods to keep away from your pets include avocado, gravy and marinades, onion, chives, garlic, ham, alcohol, coffee, and cooked bones.
Beyond festive feasts, pet owners must also be aware of additional summer hazards like ticks and snakes.
Paralysis ticks are more active during the summer, and can poison your pets.
Remember to use tick prevention products are recommended throughout the year and check your pet regularly for small lumps or bumps to help identify ticks early.
The Tamworth region's diverse snake population also poses a threat to pets.
Owners should seek immediate veterinary assistance if their animal starts limping, vomiting, swelling, or are paralysed after a potential snake bite.
Lastly, with the Tamworth Country Music Festival coming up, it's recommended to keep dogs inside during the annual fireworks display on opening night.
Dr Arnott says the loud, unexpected noise of fireworks can cause extreme distress.
"Dogs, like several other animal species, have sensitive hearing. Fireworks can be terrifyingly loud and relatively prolonged which can cause some individuals overwhelming fear," she said.
It also helps to tire out your pet beforehand by giving them plenty of playtime, in addition to providing access to any areas your dog or cat will want to hide, and providing some music as background noise.
"If you are at home and your pet is frightened, it's important to let them seek comfort as they choose. If they want to be with you it is appropriate to provide them calm reassurance rather than ignoring their stress," Dr Arnott said.
