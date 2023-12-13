The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

'I plan on stopping him': Denman issues warning for first title bout

By Zac Lowe
December 13 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrod Denman knows he has one thing above most other heavyweights - an endless supply of heart. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Jarrod Denman knows he has one thing above most other heavyweights - an endless supply of heart. Picture by Zac Lowe.

If there's one thing Jarrod Denman isn't, it's a quitter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.