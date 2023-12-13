'I plan on stopping him': Denman issues warning for first title bout

If there's one thing Jarrod Denman isn't, it's a quitter.
A never-say-die attitude was ingrained in him throughout a long rugby league career. And, over the past 10 months, it has become his defining trait as an amateur boxer.
Now, coming off the first loss of his career, Denman's resilience is fiercer than ever.
"Because it was a higher level than I'm used to fighting at, I think I got more confidence out of [the loss at nationals]," Denman said.
"I did think my first loss would upset me a bit, but it's given me a lot more confidence ... I'm not losing another one."
As he rolled straight into preparations for the first title fight of his career, this Saturday against Matt Maher for the Western District Super Heavyweight strap, One2Boxing Westside coach Jamie Carroll said self-belief was the exact lesson he had hoped Denman would take from his last bout.
"It was about getting that confidence that he was up there with the best heavyweights in Australia," Carroll said.
"And now we get to go and fight for straps. He's going for all the belts now, every fight, every heavyweight he can fight. It's about progression."
Having taken up boxing as a way to keep fit for footy, Denman believes his background playing for teams that often struggled instilled in him the ability to keep going no matter what.
It proved its worth when he won the first four fights of his career, which included a Golden Gloves title in August.
And, when he faces off against the significantly taller and heaver Maher in Dubbo on Saturday (who he previously beat in his third career bout), Denman knows that trait will make the difference.
"[Our last fight] was a tough one, I don't think I fought that smart," he said.
"And I was sick last time, so it was a very close fight ... [this time] I plan on stopping him. But if I don't, I'll just put pressure on him for four rounds. I don't think he'll last four rounds."
After this weekend's fight, Carroll has already begun contemplating two further title opportunities that are available early next year.
But Denman was emphatic when he said that all of his focus is on Maher. Once the final bell is rung, only then he will allow himself to think of what is next.
"I'm definitely not looking past him," he said.
"I've definitely got to do the work. The next fight is in the back of my mind, but I'll start thinking about that after this weekend."
