A Tamworth star is born: 'We need to think bigger now'

When Jay Stone fossicks through 25 years of his athletics coaching career, a curly haired Tamworth gem stands out.
His name is Cooper Wilson.
"I've probably coached 500 athletes in the last 25 years, and he'd be in the top five, for sure," Stone said.
The Tamworth-based mentor's glowing appraisal of Wilson followed the teen's spectacular showing at the Australian All Schools Athletics Championships in Perth.
In capturing the under-16 100 metres in emphatic fashion on Sunday, December 10, Wilson stamped himself as the fastest 15-year-old in the country.
The victory - achieved in 11.04 seconds running into a 1.4m per second headwind - followed his triumph in the 200m final two days earlier. Aided by a 4.8m tailwind, he clocked 21.50sec.
They are his first national titles, and mark a new high point in what has been a breakout season.
"Obviously it was an incredibly impressive performance," Stone said. "He's worked really hard over the last couple of years."
Stone continued: "He's been toiling away and slowly improving through the field, through NSW competitions and national competitions, to the point where now he's the fastest 15-year-old in Australia.
"So that's pretty amazing."
In between the gold medal performances at the WA Athletics Stadium, Wilson captured bronze for NSW in the U16 4X100m relay.
Stone said his strapping charge - who powered away mid-race in the 100m final, and recorded a narrow victory in the 200m final after leading from the front - should now be eyeing major international youth events like world and Oceania championships.
"I told him, after he won the second gold medal [in Perth], that we need to think bigger now," Stone said.
"We need to think about meets and competitions that he'll be running where he's gonna need a passport. Those are the next things on the radar."
Stone has coached Wilson for two years. He's had conversations with the runner and his parents about the youngster's great potential.
But he said he'd had the similar conversations with other athletes and their parents - "and they don't always end up this way".
"It's a special type of athlete that has the genetic ability, the technical ability and the work ethic to get to this point," he said, adding that Wilson had displayed "an incredible discipline and drive and worth ethic this year".
"And he 100 per cent deserves this result."
Next up for Wilson is the Australian Junior Track and Field Championships at Brisbane in April, where Stone said his star runner would endeavour to "turn more heads".
