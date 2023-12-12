Residents in fast-growing suburbs to get new shopping centre closer to home

South Tamworth residents are one step closer to an easier weekly shop as plans for a new supermarket are going ahead.
A development application (DA) for a commercial centre on Goonoo Goonoo road was given the green light at Tamworth Regional Council's final meeting of the year.
Councillors were unanimous in their support for the project and many spoke on the project's expected benefits to the rapidly-growing southern part of town.
"This development is going to support our existing and proposed growth in the South Tamworth area, and also in Calala," Cr Helen Tickle said.
"There's only one supermarket in Calala and it's continuing to expand, as is South Tamworth."
The identity of the company set to occupy the new premises is not detailed in the plans.
Whoever it is, the DA says the occupier will have to wait for the completion of construction of the roundabout currently being built at the intersection of Craigends Lane and Goonoo Goonoo Road.
The commercial centre will depend on the roundabout for access into the new 339-space car park which will service the shopping centre.
Council's general manager Paul Bennett said the development could mean good news for motorists as it will encourage the state government put the pedal to the metal on road works currently set to finish in 2027.
"We're working closely with Transport for NSW around the early works program and finalisation of design for Goonoo Goonoo Road," Mr Bennett said.
"We're having detailed discussions even right now around the first stages of that and trying to accelerate the roundabout construction."
Residents have been calling for the roundabout and overall road upgrade for more than a decade.
Cr Steve Mears said he hoped the new shopping centre would alleviate anxieties he'd heard from residents about council playing favourites when it came to developing inside the city centre versus the surrounding areas.
He said in the two years he'd been on Tamworth's council he'd seen "no evidence" to suggest the local government engaged in "protectionism for businesses in the CBD".
Cr Mears did, however, express concern over how the development would increase traffic on Rodeo Drive.
The rural cul-de-sac is set to become a through road for residents in the new 2350-house Arcadia Estate, much to the chagrin of existing homeowners.
Council's traffic impact assessment of the development says there is "adequate capacity in the surrounding road network to cater for the traffic generated by the proposed development."
Aside from a few concerns on storm water drainage, councillors had nothing else but good things to say about the new commercial centre.
"As the city and the region grows, this development will be a good thing for that area alongside our sporting precinct and equine centre," Cr Brooke Southwell said.
Cr Phil Betts described it as the new "lynch pin for that entire southern area".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.