Man fronts court from custody after doing 'something silly' on bail

A MAN who was due to front court for a bail check "didn't quite get there" after he was arrested and held in custody on fresh allegations.
Neville John White was due to front Tamworth Local Court for a bail check this week but when his matter was called he appeared via video link from custody.
"He was listed today for bail compliance," White's defence solicitor Garry Johnston told the court.
"We didn't quite get there."
The court heard White was taken into custody and charged with larceny and trespassing while he was on bail for other matters.
White was on strict bail conditions for a string of charges including assault law officer; hinder or resist law enforcement officer; a domestic-violence related stalk or intimidate charge when it's alleged the new offences occurred.
He had previously pleaded guilty to the existing charges.
"He's well known to the court, he's well known to the police, he's well known to me," Mr Johnston said.
The court heard White would be admitting to the larceny charge, but negotiations would be held with police about the enter enclosed land charge.
Mr Johnston said the charges stemmed from a dispute with neighbours.
"He did something silly," Mr Johnston said.
The court heard White picked up a wallet during the argument, but handed it straight over to police when officers arrived at the scene.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom opposed releasing White from custody noting the risk of failing to appear and committing further offences.
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered White to stay behind bars and refused him bail.
The matters were adjourned until February 2024.
