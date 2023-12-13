Five Christmas gift ideas to go under the tree instead of a kitten or puppy

An animal should never be a surprise Christmas gift, according to your local council.
Tamworth Regional Council's director of liveable communities Gina Vereker is warning the community the city's animal shelters are full, so if you plan on getting one as a gift you'd better be in for the long haul.
"You might give a pet with the best of intentions, but the person you give it to might not have the space or can't afford it," Ms Vereker said.
"With a gift you can re-gift it, but with a pet that's not so simple ... We don't have space for that pet to come back to us."
Christmas can be a great time to welcome a furry family member, but it's important to consider the full range of costs involved before taking the plunge.
"It's not the one-off fee that most people can't afford. It's that ongoing vet treatment, that ongoing feeding," Ms Vereker said.
Research by the RSPCA estimates the cost of adopting a kitten ranges from $1150 to more than $3500 in the first year alone.
Puppies can cost nearly twice that amount.
"A pet isn't just a gift for Christmas, it's a commitment long-term and for the life of the pet," Ms Vereker said.
"We'd love you to adopt a pet from Paws for Life, but only if you're really committed to that lifetime of care and expenditure because pets aren't cheap."
With that in mind, here are five curated gift ideas you can wrap up instead of a pet this Christmas.
A toy expert from eBay recently told ACM Builder Lego is consistently one of eBay Australia's most searched gifts each year.
A fresh Lego set could also be the perfect gift to get your kid ready for the annual Tamworth Brick Show coming in early 2024.
Adults can join in on the fun too with new arts and puzzle sets like the classic Vincent van Gogh Starry Night set or the Art Hokusai released this year.
For the children that were really looking forward to finding a new animal under the tree this year, a robotic pet can be a good alternative.
They're much cheaper than the real thing, ranging from a crisp $20 note to a few hundred dollars for the more sophisticated models.
There's also a lot more variety (like a rolling panda-bot) so if your child has a favourite animal you can tailor a gift to that preference.
These robot toys can even teach your kids useful skills like how to code, which dovetails into the next idea:
Drones - while certainly not a toy - have become an explosively popular gift in recent years.
With popularity has also come accessibility. There are plenty of inexpensive options for children and first-time fliers.
Just be ready to crash. A lot.
For beginners our sister paper The Newcastle Herald recommends the DJI Mavic Pro drone for "breathtaking aerial photography".
It'll take some getting used to, but the ability to capture cinematic images of our beautiful region is surely priceless.
The Tamworth region has a proud and strong Indigenous community.
Sharing in this rich culture while supporting local Aboriginal art and crafts is a great way to find a one-of-a-kind Christmas gift.
But shop carefully. Two out of every three products in the Aboriginal souvenirs market are fakes.
If you're looking for a high-end gift with flare, consider commissioning an artwork from Indigico Creative in the CBD.
Indigico won several awards at this year's Tamworth Quality Business Awards.
For those that just can't go without an animal companion, volunteering at council's companion animal centre or Paws for Life will allow you to spend time with your furry friends without the financial commitment of bringing one home.
"We're always looking for more volunteers as people move away or have other commitments come up," Ms Vereker told the Leader.
This can also be a great option if your credit card needs a break this year.
Tamworth council provides induction, training, and vaccinations for volunteers free of charge.
It might take a few months for council to get you shelter-ready due to staff shortages, so get those volunteer applications in before Christmas if you can!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.