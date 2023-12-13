Tamworth toy run gifts the spirit of Christmas to local disadvantaged children

Children from some of the most disadvantaged families in Tamworth will have a more magical Christmas thanks to a group of locals who donated armfuls of presents.
Tammie and Tony Refalo said the people on the 50 motorbikes and in cars who braved heatwave temperatures for the 2023 Tamworth Motorbike and Car Toy Run they organised on Saturday, December 9, made their day.
"The heat kept a lot of people away but it was not a bad turn up considering the weather," Mrs Refalo said of the $2000 worth of presents that were donated.
There were plenty of gift-wrapped toys, vouchers and hygiene products donated by the drivers.
Mrs Refalo said it was important to her that all the presents went back into the community for the children of Tamworth.
"It's a good feeling because it stayed local, there are so many in our area who need these donations," she said.
The convoy of vehicles drove-off from the BP station on Bridge Street about 5.30pm for the 30-minute drive to Oxley Bowling Club, stopping along the way to hand bags of wrapped lollies to children.
The donated age-appropriate Christmas toys were collected at the club and later handed to the Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) to give to children aged 0 to 16 years of age.
TFSS CEO Belinda Kotris said the gifts had already been distributed to the most disadvantaged and vulnerable families currently on their books, with staff saying some parents "just cried when we gave them the presents".
Ms Kotris said many of the people who turned up on Saturday took great pleasure handing her their presents to tell her what was in the gift-wrapped parcels.
"It was just beautiful," Ms Kotris said. "And it was for them to say, 'if it can make someone's life on Christmas morning just a bit better when they open up that present, then it was absolutely worth it'."
Ms Kotris said TFSS had also received cash donations from the community, which would go towards buying more than 100 Christmas hams for those families who were struggling during the cost-of-living crisis.
