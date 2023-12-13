The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth toy run gifts the spirit of Christmas to local disadvantaged children

By Rachel Gray
Updated December 13 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Generous locals gathered for the Christmas toy run, donating about $2000 worth of presents for disadvantaged children. Pictures supplied.
Children from some of the most disadvantaged families in Tamworth will have a more magical Christmas thanks to a group of locals who donated armfuls of presents.

