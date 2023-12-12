The Northern Daily Leader
Toby's unstoppable drive and dreams of glory: 'That's just how he's wired'

By Zac Lowe
December 13 2023 - 5:00am
Toby Fielder shortly after winning the Junior Breakaway event at the ECTRA finals in Camden. Picture by ECTRA.
When Toby Fielder sets himself a goal, nothing will stop him from achieving it.

