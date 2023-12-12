Toby's unstoppable drive and dreams of glory: 'That's just how he's wired'

When Toby Fielder sets himself a goal, nothing will stop him from achieving it.
The 12-year-old possesses a rare sense of discipline for one so young, and gets up every morning at around 5am to pursue his greatest passion in life: roping.
But sometimes, the Tintinhull youngster's passion is so all-consuming that his father, Jarrad, has to remind him to slow down.
"It's almost to the point where I have to pull him up," Jarrad said.
"He gets obsessive over stuff. It's like 'Mate, go play with your friends and have a bit of fun'. That's just how he's wired."
And while he does occasionally need his parents to temper his extreme focus, the commitment that comes so easily to Toby has paid off.
Since taking up team roping at seven years old, he has racked up 10 buckles. The latest addition to his collection came recently, when he starred at the East Coast Team Roping Association finals.
The ECTRA held events throughout the year, and its last event of the year was held in Camden last month.
There, Toby was named the Year End Junior Heeler, claimed the Junior Team Roping title with Zachary Devenish, and won the Junior Breakaway final.
But this is just the start of his journey.
Ultimately, Jarrad said, Toby wants to make history for his country.
"He wants to go to America and compete and be a world champion," he said.
"No Australian's ever competed in the team roping at the world finals, to my knowledge. We've had a couple of Australians win world titles in roughstock events, but that's what he wants to do."
When he first followed his father into the sport, Jarrad told Toby that he could only compete if he trained properly and committed himself.
The young man has more than exceeded that expectation. But the reason Jarrad set that bar was not just to benefit his son.
"I didn't say that to be that driving-him kind of parent," he said.
"It was because you can't not ride your horse and expect it to perform. You've got to make sure your horse is fit enough to go."
Over the last two years, Toby has formed a close bond with his horse, Ruby, who his parents bought from a friend.
With the end of the year bearing down, most in his position might be content to relax and enjoy the break.
This, Jarrad said, is unlikely.
"I thought after a year or two, he'd get sick of all the effort," he said.
"Once he set a goal and won something, he might steady up on the practice and be content with it. But it seems every time he wins something, he puts more effort in and goes harder to take that next step."
