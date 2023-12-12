Cash missing, police investigating, after alleged break-in at Tamworth cafe

POLICE are investigating after a Tamworth cafe was allegedly ransacked of cash during the weekend.
Officers were called to Cafe Retro, on Janison Street, after the owner allegedly discovered a number of goods were missing from the popular coffee spot.
When officers arrived at the scene they discovered an electric scooter and cash had allegedly been stolen from the cafe.
A spokesperson for NSW Police told the Leader it's believed entry was forced into the cafe at some point between 1.15pm on Friday December 8, 2023, and 5.30am on Monday December 11.
During the alleged break-in it's believed fridges and freezers were also rifled through.
The cafe was not required to close as police launched an investigation.
The Leader understands the recent incident is the second time the cafe has allegedly been broken into this year.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As investigations continue, anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
