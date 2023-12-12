The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cash missing, police investigating, after alleged break-in at Tamworth cafe

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth's Cafe Retro was allegedly broken into during the weekend. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth's Cafe Retro was allegedly broken into during the weekend. Picture by Peter Hardin

POLICE are investigating after a Tamworth cafe was allegedly ransacked of cash during the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.