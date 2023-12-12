Furious locals demand council action before town turns into a rubbish dump

Fridges dumped by the river, tyres blocking driveways, dead animals piling up along roadsides, and abandoned mattresses, are infuriating Manilla locals as opening hours and rubbish tip fees threaten to send businesses broke.
Every financial year, the Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) increases fees, reportedly in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
But Manilla man Kenneth Green who owns Ken's Odd Jobs Services said the increased cost to dump waste at the nearby tip will put him in debt.
"I've been to my accountant and he said over 40 weeks that I'll be $5400 out-of-pocket just to the Tamworth Regional Council for tip fees," Mr Green said.
"I said to my Mum, something's gotta give, because otherwise I can't do nothing else but shut down, and [my business] is on the verge of being shut down."
The TRC also reduced the tip's opening hours in July, meaning it is now only open to the public for a few hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, which Mr Green said made it impossible for him to offload the rubbish he collects as part of his business.
He said the council needed to make it more affordable for locals and increase the opening hours, because people were leaving their green waste and rubbish "sitting on the footpath because they can't afford [to take it to the dump]".
"That's why everyone is dumping illegally now because they can't afford the tip," Mr Green said.
"And then they get the notification saying that the rates [could] go up by 36.3 per cent."
The TRC recently announced it would apply to the NSW government regulatory body, the Independent Pricing And Regulatory Tribunal, (IPART) to increase fees across the region by 36.3pc over two years.
If approved by IPART, rates for local land owners are expected to begin from the start of the 2024 financial year, at 18.5pc for the first year, and 15pc from July 2025.
Mr Green has already gathered 300 signatures on a petition he started in September, to get the council to increase the tip's opening hours and reduce the cost, and is appealing for others in the region to sign it.
He needs 10,000 signatures to have the petition debated on the floor of NSW parliament, and the small country town of Manilla has less than 2500 people in it.
Mr Green said he, and many other businesses like his, could not afford to travel all the way to the Tamworth Waste Management Facility, which was open for longer hours, due to the rising cost of fuel and the time it takes out of his working day to get there.
The TRC has been contacted for comment.
