Furious locals demand council action before town turns into a rubbish dump

By Rachel Gray
December 13 2023 - 7:30am
Locked out: Manilla man Kenneth Green said people are dumping rubbish road- and river-side after the Tamworth council hiked rubbish tip fees and reduced opening hours this year. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Fridges dumped by the river, tyres blocking driveways, dead animals piling up along roadsides, and abandoned mattresses, are infuriating Manilla locals as opening hours and rubbish tip fees threaten to send businesses broke.

Rachel Gray

