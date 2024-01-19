The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor | Saturday, 20, 2024

January 20 2024 - 7:00am
It makes one wonder where Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) members are coming from. Firstly, we have them saying rates have to rise 36.3 per cent to cover costs, then on Radio 88.9 we have the mayor making a statement stating how the TRC has the only festival with the most free shows in the state.

