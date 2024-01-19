Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor | Saturday, 20, 2024

It makes one wonder where Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) members are coming from. Firstly, we have them saying rates have to rise 36.3 per cent to cover costs, then on Radio 88.9 we have the mayor making a statement stating how the TRC has the only festival with the most free shows in the state.
May l ask at what cost to the ratepayer?
To me, it is apparent he or his fellow members and management have never been to the Parkes Elvis Festival as they too have free shows. When it is on they don't block streets and impede local business as it has great organisation.
Not only that, they have the Elvis Train to bring people into the town and to honour the 'King of Rock'.
In my opinion this group could not organise a successful chook raffle at Steggles.
D Davis, Manilla
The design of the University of New England (UNE) Tamworth Campus has very few parking spaces in its proposal before Tamworth Regional Council (TRC).
This seems to ignore the fact Tamworth has very poor public transport after 6pm, parking spaces in Peel Street are usually taken already with long vehicle parking adjacent to the proposed development already being heavily used by visitors to the city.
Safety of students using other council all-day parking late at night is also a major concern.
The design consultants seem to ignore the fact that regional and remote students will be travelling to use the facility so they will have to park somewhere.
It will be refreshing to see the site actually used however the needs of the students must be addressed at this stage of the design process.
Parking in Tamworth is already in short supply and I have no doubt that the construction of multi-storey residential properties in the block between the university and the centre of town will also have inadequate parking. (We have seen this admission in the DA approval for the tower development opposite the railway station).
Now is the time for Tamworth councillors to enforce minimum parking space requirements as it will be too late once they are built and the ratepayers will be expected to foot the bill for multilevel parking.
The fact this proposal is at the stage it is once again shows a deplorable lack of understanding by the senior managers/officers of TRC.
Please submit your concerns to council.
Graeme Harris, Calala
As we embrace REDFEB, Heart Awareness Month, this February, Heart Research Australia is dedicated to reshaping how Australians approach cardiovascular well-being without causing financial strain. Beyond our collective effort to raise funds for life-saving research, our goal this year is to shed light on the financial and health implications associated with heart disease, affecting individuals regardless of their financial circumstances.
Heart disease touches the lives of 2 in 3 Australians and stands as the leading cause of death. Prioritising heart health is an investment in both personal well-being and financial stability. In the midst of escalating living expenses, allocating resources for health might seem like a luxury. However, overlooking heart health can result in severe financial consequences, impacting wages, work capacity, career advancement, and long-term financial stability.
Knowledge plays a pivotal role in fostering a healthier heart, with eight out of ten cases of premature heart disease and stroke preventable through healthy lifestyle choices. From heart-healthy, budget-friendly diets to accessible exercise options and stress management techniques, there are numerous practical and cost-effective strategies. We invite all Australians to explore our free online Heart Hub, offering a wealth of expert advice on cultivating heart-healthy habits.
Research is a lifeline, emphasising Heart Research Australia's steadfast support for world-class researchers. This is why we encourage all Australians to wear RED this February and, if possible, extend a helping hand by contributing to fund vital research against heart disease. For more information on REDFEB, heart health tips, and to contribute to this critical cause, please visit www.heartresearch.com.au.
Nicci Dent CEO, Heart Research Australia
This month, Sydney experienced its muggiest day on record. Not everyone may be aware of this insidious effect of global warming. Once the dew point, or humidity level exceeds 24 degrees it is considered to be above safe levels for heat stress, when the body's mechanism to cool itself through sweating becomes ineffective. It has now hit 25.9 degrees. Humidity is set to become a sticky issue as our planet gets hotter.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa ACT
It was the abundance of fossil fuels, coal, natural gas and oil, that fuelled the start of the industrial revolution a few hundred years ago. The industrial revolution was led by an enormous leap in innovation that quickly caused a huge array of new industrial methods to take place leading humans to a completely new way of living. This resulted in an ever increasing need for more and more energy to fuel the new way of living.
The fact that using fossil fuels to create energy could someday lead to human induced climate change, I assume, in the early days of the industrial revolution, was given barely a fleeting thought by humans at that time.
It is now unfortunately common knowledge that the gases released when fossil fuels are burned to create energy cause a massive amount of pollution to build up in the atmosphere of the earth that is causing human induced climate change.
Scientists are loudly warning that the practice of burning fossil fuels to create energy must be greatly wound down as a matter of urgency to avoid further climate changes that have the capacity to cause terrible problems for humans across the world.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, SA
