Low maintenance modern home exudes style and practicality in desirable area

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Step into this contemporary haven that exudes both style and practicality, providing the perfect blend for a modern family lifestyle in one of Tamworth's most popular and desirable location's.
Set on 737sqm this residence boasts a luxurious touch with its 9ft ceilings that add an element of grandeur that perfectly accompanies the oversized bedrooms all with built-in storage. The lovely master retreat features his and hers walk-thru wardrobe to ensuite bathroom.
Entertaining and family living is made easy with the lounge/theatre at the front of the property separated from the open plan family, meals and kitchen area.
The kitchen is well appointed and not only does it capture the warmth and natural light of the north facing aspect it also features stone benchtops, Island bench with breakfast bar and a very impressive butler's pantry conveniently connecting the double remote garage to the house.
Alfresco dining perfectly located off the living provides an elevated outlook to the distant hills of Moore Creek.
Low maintenance grounds feature quality synthetic grass covering the front yard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.