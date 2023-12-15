Country living with panoramic views to Tamworth on doorstep in Loomberah

15 Kurrajong Place, Loombera
4 beds | 3 bath | 0 car
Built high on the block this lifestyle property offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and tranquility.
Situated on a sprawling 2.33 hectare of land, this property boasts a spacious and well-designed layout, making it the ideal family home with the most amazing views over the Dungowan valley.
With four generous bedrooms, three bathrooms, office/study there is plenty of space for everyone.
The property's standout feature is its expansive living areas, perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family. The open-plan design seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
The timber kitchen complete with modern appliances, ample storage space, and a large island bench.
With a combination of parquet flooring and natural timber floorboards throughout will make cleaning a breeze.
Make the most of the stunning views through the huge cedar windows and gorgeous cedar french doors that lead out onto the wrap around veranda.
The property also offers a spacious outdoor area, perfect for alfresco dining or simply enjoying the serene surroundings overlooking the sparkling inground pool.
Located in the highly sought-after suburb of Loomberah, this property offers the perfect balance between rural living and urban convenience.
Enjoy the peace and tranquility of acreage living, while still being just a short drive away from schools, shops, and other amenities.
Here is a fantastic opportunity for buyers to secure their dream home.
Don't miss out on this rare chance to own a piece of paradise in Loomberah.
