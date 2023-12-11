Driver dead after being thrown from car, police investigate bollard crash

A WOMAN has died in hospital after she collided with a bollard and was thrown from her car.
Emergency services raced to Gunson Way, in Inverell, at about 1.45pm on Friday, December 8, 2023, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
When first responders arrived at the scene crews were told a Ford Focus had reversed through a car park and crashed into a bollard.
The driver, an 85-year-old woman, was thrown from the car on impact.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to Inverell hospital.
The 85-year-old was later airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.
Tragically, the woman died in hospital at about 5.40pm the same day.
Officers attached to the New England Police District cordoned off the crash site and established a crime scene.
An investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding the crash, including whether or not the 85-year-old suffered a medical episode before the collision.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
