Local gym puts pedals to the metal in 24-hour charity ride to save lives

A local gym's annual pedal-powered marathon has successfully raised more than $5000 for cancer research.
The goal of RevFit's annual 24-hour charity ride is to help Melanoma Institute Australia reach its goal of zero skin cancer deaths nationwide.
"I say it every year, but it's always a great event. We get a great following, but I'm always glad to see it over after 24 hours on the bike," gym owner Adam Brook told the Leader.
The team of nearly 50 bike riders racked up a total of 2444 kilometres between them.
Participants managed to keep the wheels turning on five stationary bikes for the entire 24 hours.
They were down a little compared to last year's personal best of 2738 kilometres, but this year's total is still more than twice the distance from Tamworth to Melbourne.
Perhaps more importantly, the pedal-heads didn't skimp on the funds they raised.
The money is still coming in, but Mr Brook estimates they'll be able to donate around $5500 to the Melanoma Institute.
He said it's encouraging to see so many large individual donations come in even during difficult financial times.
The marathon pulled in several $100 donations all throughout the day and night cycle.
"When you see stuff like that come in for a good cause, you keep pushing through, even at two or three in the morning," Mr Brook said.
Donations are still open on the RevFit team's webpage until the end of December.
Mr Brook says the annual fitness challenge is his way of paying forward a gift once bestowed to him.
"I was 27 years old and I never thought I could potentially die from skin cancer, but it's the most common cancer among young Australians," he said.
"I was lucky enough that the Melanoma Institute and their amazing doctors, oncologists, and surgeons were able to save my life."
Looking to the future, Mr Brook said he wants to rev the event up even more.
"What we're thinking is we might make it teams of four and five people all going the 24 hours and make it like a competition," he said.
Instead of one big group effort, participants would split into five teams of 10 and compete on distance.
But for now, Mr Brook said he needed to rest.
He also gives a special thanks to local businesses Wolf Tax, Davidson Cameron & Co, Wynergy, and Forsyths for making large donations.
