One-stop 'wellbeing' shop targets local students and the wider community

Tamworth High School is lucky to sit within the geographic centre of its community, which lent itself to hosting a Wellbeing Day event for both students and the wider community on Monday, December 11.
The school 's head teacher wellbeing Steve Lasscock said the idea behind the event was to showcase what support services were available for the school's students and their families, as well as the wider community, should they need them and how to to go about making contact.
Mr Lasscock said 25 service providers took part in the event, including Tamworth Family Support Services, NSW Health, Gomeroi Education, Joblink Plus, youth support service i.am, and the Police Citizens Youth Club.
This was the first year Tamworth High School had held the wellbeing event, and Mr Lasscock said the school was happy with the response.
"We are already planning the 2024 event, which we will hold in Term 3 when the weather is not quite as hot as it was this week," he said.
"The plan had been for a four hour event but as the day was so very hot day, we ended up cutting it back to just two.
"One exhibitor has a bean bag dunking machine, which proved very popular."
Mr Lasscock estimated 400 students and community members attended the event, and Tamworth Lions Club provided a barbecue lunch.
The Wellbeing Day event kicked off a number of a wellbeing events for the school during the rest of the week, before school breaks for the year on Friday, December 15.
On Tuesday, December 12, the school will hold a Faculty Showcase, with special subject matter events staged for students. This will be followed by a 'Greatest of all time (GOAT)' sports afternoon featuring dodge ball, street hockey and European handball games.
Students will take part in an Amazing Race Challenge across the school grounds on the morning of Wednesday, December 13, and head to Scully Pool for the afternoon.
