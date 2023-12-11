The Northern Daily Leader
One-stop 'wellbeing' shop targets local students and the wider community

By Emma Downey
December 12 2023 - 7:00am
The Tamworth High School wellbeing team: Katrina Bone, Steve Lasscock, Sue Warden and Harley Smith. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth High School is lucky to sit within the geographic centre of its community, which lent itself to hosting a Wellbeing Day event for both students and the wider community on Monday, December 11.

