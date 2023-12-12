The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Our People
Health

The heart of Tamworth cardiology hangs up his stethoscope for the last time

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated December 12 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Alexander Levendel is about to retire after working as a specialist cardiologist in Tamworth for about 40 years. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Dr Alexander Levendel is about to retire after working as a specialist cardiologist in Tamworth for about 40 years. Picture by Peter Hardin.

A doctor at the heart of Tamworth Cardiology is ready to hang up his stethoscope for the final time after 40 years saving local lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.