The heart of Tamworth cardiology hangs up his stethoscope for the last time

A doctor at the heart of Tamworth Cardiology is ready to hang up his stethoscope for the final time after 40 years saving local lives.
Dr Alexander Levendel's last day will be on Monday, December 18, when he officially hands full ownership of Tamworth Cardiology, and a patient list of about 40,000, to Dr Michael McGee.
Dr McGee, a Walgett-born man and cardiologist specialist, has been with the 16 Darling Street practice for the past three years, learning what he can from Dr Levendel to build on the years of experience he already has.
Dr Levendel was meant to retire about 10 years ago but could not find a replacement, so he stayed on to ensure his patients received adequate treatment.
"It was very difficult to find someone and I looked for about eight years," he said.
"I advertised in the UK, New Zealand and even America. Sadly, our local regional health system is not interested in managing succession even though it has been brought to their attention."
Dr Levendel was the first cardiologist in North West NSW when he arrived in Tamworth in 1984, taking up a job at half-pay at Tamworth hospital for about five years while he set up his own practice.
"When I came back [from England] in 1982, there were no jobs in Queensland, NSW or Victoria, for cardiologists," Dr Levendel said.
"For two years I looked, and then this job came up [at Tamworth hospital], I was asked to apply for a half-position [half normal pay] job in nuclear medicine - diagnosing diseases using isotopes."
Dr Levendel was born in Israel and arrived in Australia with his family at the age of 10, he attended Randwick Boys High School and later completed his tertiary education at the University of New South Wales (UNSW).
He did several years of training at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney before being transferred to Canberra, and later Guy's Hospital in London, England, and he soon afterwards returned to Australia.
Within the first few years of arriving in Tamworth, Dr Levendel saved enough money to donate a $65,000 exercise testing machine to Tamworth hospital for the use of heart patients.
He also helped co-ordinate the donation of an echocardiogram - an ultrasound machine that examines the heart - to the people of the region.
"There was a crappy ECG machine with one channel, a Repco bike for doing exercise, and a defibrillator monitor to look at ischemia during exercise," Dr Levender said.
"It was all very ancient. I was shocked when I came here."
In 2001 the well-known cardiologist was instrumental in securing $2.1 million in NSW state government funding to set-up a Cardiac Catheterisation Lab at Tamworth hospital, which began taking patients in 2002.
During his tenure, Dr Levendel has also trained-up about 18 cardiologists as part of their education as health professionals.
Dr Levendel said he plans to stay in Tamworth but will travel the world on cruise ships and visit family members during this time.
