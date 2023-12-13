'Unfinished business': Charles Impey will be on the 2024 ballot paper

The elections for Tamworth Regional council may be 10 months away, but Charles Impey is ready to throw his bid into the ballot box.
The Calrossy Anglican School careers advisor and former councillor wants to put his name back onto the ballot paper, as he feels as though he has "unfinished business".
"I believe I have a lot to offer," he said.
"I love where I live and I will always will. I want to see Tamworth continue to grow and if you want to be an enabler for that, you've got to be round the table."
Mr Impey won a seat on council in 2016, but lost out on his second re-election bid in 2021.
He took it as a sign to "take a step back" and "focus on personal priorities".
But now, he feels the time is right to jump back in and serve the community of Tamworth and the greater region once again.
Mr Impey sat down with the Leader, to discuss the focal points will be in the 2024 council elections.
He wants to build his platform on mental health, growing the region's services and housing, to develop local arts and culture, and prioritise youth and education.
Mr Impey wants to address the region's mental health services and host a summit that would bring together local services, clients, health services, and other key groups.
The summit's aim would be twofold.
"First, I want to look at exactly what the current landscape looks like to create an up to date and accurate environmental scan," he said.
"Then create a 'Health Report' and Strategy for the Tamworth Local Government Area, ensuring all relevant stakeholders, especially the current and future clients, are aware of the existence of all services, what they do and, from the client's perspective, the needs that exist in this space."
The plan would include looking at the need for a men's refuge, and increased services for drug and alcohol support.
Since 1992, Mr Impey has watched Tamworth develop into a thriving regional city, but he believes there is more potential for growth.
"You want a regional city that is flourishing and thriving," he said.
"To see health services get better, education and services opportunities to improve, and become more broad for jobs and industry."
He says this would include all the small villages and towns throughout the region such as Barraba, Manilla, Moonbi, and Nundle.
There are several pieces of infrastructure that Mr Impey will push for, such as a regional arts centre, and he hopes to expand the city's transport options.
He also wants to push for the creation of more housing options throughout the region, and hopes to attract more major cultural events to Tamworth.
Ultimately, Mr Impey's motto is to address "anything and everything that the community has an interest in."
"I think services for people for people who live for people within the local government area," he said.
"I would like to see more open and transparent dialogue between Tamworth community and council."
He said throughout the next few months he would examine the political landscape, and would formally announce his bid closer to September 2024.
