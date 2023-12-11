Driver trapped after three-car crash closed highway, multiple hospitalisations

POLICE are investigating after a three-car collision that left a driver trapped and closed a major highway on the outskirts of Tamworth.
When crews arrived at the scene, near Gidley Siding Road, officers attached to the Oxley Police District found a Nissan compact, a Ford ute, and a white Mazda had collided.
The driver of the Nissan, a 34-year-old woman, was trapped in the vehicle.
The highway was closed in both directions while multiple crews from NSW Ambulance, the Oxley Police District, NSW Fire and Rescue, and NSW Rural Fire Service worked to free the woman.
The 34-year-old was removed from the vehicle and treated by paramedics at the scene.
She was taken to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
The driver of the ute, a 31-year-old woman, and the driver of the Mazda, were also taken to hospital for further treatment.
The Oxley Highway was closed between between Gidley Siding Road and Appleby Lane on Friday afternoon while officers combed the scene.
The highway reopened at about 5.45pm.
Inquiries into the crash are continuing and police are urging anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
