First responders remain at scene of multi-vehicle crash, highway closed

EMERGENCY services remain at the scene of a two car collision on the outskirts of Tamworth.
First responders were called to the Oxley Highway, near Bective, at about 3:30pm on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Emergency service crews arrived at the scene, near Gidley Siding Road, following reports of a multi-vehicle collision.
Multiple crews were called to the crash including NSW Police, NSW Ambulance, and NSW Fire and Rescue.
The highway is closed in both directions between Gidley Siding Road and Appleby Lane as crews remain at the scene.
Motorist are being urged to avoid the area.
Drivers are advised to use Goddard Lane, Wallamore Road, Gidley Siding Road, Gidley-Appleby Road and Appleby Lane.
Delays are expected and drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time.
The latest traffic updates can be found on Live Traffic website or via the Live Traffic app.
More to come.
