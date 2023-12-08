Morning commute plagued by traffic jam after truck breaks down on highway

DRIVERS have been faced with delays from backed-up traffic after a truck broke down on the outskirts of Tamworth
Traffic has started moving again on the New England Highway, near Moonbi, after drivers on their morning commute were lined up for kilometres on Friday, December 8.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW told the Leader a truck, which was travelling north, broke down on the highway while trying to merge into a roadworks site just before 9am.
"It's brakes locked up and it wasn't able to move anywhere," the spokesperson said.
The breakdown caused a heavy traffic build up with the truck stuck in a live lane.
The spokesperson said cars were able to pass through but heavy vehicles were parked up due to limited space to overtake the broken down truck.
Some drivers heading north reported waiting up to 30 minutes in backed-up traffic on Friday morning.
The spokesperson said the truck has now been cleared off the road and traffic has started moving again.
They said delays are continuing in the area and will remain the case until traffic returns to a normal flow.
Motorists are advised to visit Live Traffic for the latest updates.
