Giant Muffin Man found following freak storm as Tamworth continues heatwave

The giant inflatable Gingerbread Man which flew away in Tamworth's recent freak storm has been found in a neighbour's yard.
The four-metre tall front-yard Christmas decoration, nicknamed "have you seen the Muffin Man?" by larrikin locals on Facebook, was found by Suzanne Hendersen's flatmate in their backyard on Sunday, December 10.
"I was just out watering the plants yesterday, and my housemate said, 'Oh, we've got a Gingerbread Man up the back'," Ms Hendersen said.
"I honestly don't know how long it's been there either because we've got a massive backyard and I very rarely venture up there.
"It's probably been there since the storm, but my housemate's really laid back and she only told me about it yesterday, and I was like, 'what?!'"
The Gingerbread Man was last seen flying over the back fence of the Jones family's home as the storm hit on Thursday, December 7, with a Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) gauge recording wind gusts up to 72 kilometres an hour about 7.10pm at the airport.
"I was at work so I don't know exactly how it all transpired. I just got the phone call from my wife to say everything was blowing away," Mr Jones, a Hillvue resident, said.
"We're probably pretty lucky considering our neighbour lost their trampoline, they still haven't found their trampoline."
Mr Jones said all that was left of the Gingerbread Man by the time he arrived home were the tent pegs used to secure him into the front yard.
The fairy tale character - who in the storybook comes to life and tries to outrun an elderly couple and animals before being eaten by a fox - blew over the family-of-five's roof along with a two-metre inflatable Christmas bauble.
However, the bauble was found intact in the backyard.
Luckily for Christmas displays, a BoM spokesperson said the Tamworth region was not expected to be subjected to strong winds in the week ahead.
The spokesperson did, however, take the opportunity to remind people of the necessity to securely tie-down any loose items whenever there was a weather warning. There was also a reminder about how to prepare for heatwave conditions.
"We've got another week or so of above average temperatures, and some warm nights expected as well," the BoM spokesperson said.
"So, it's really important people take care of themselves when they're starting to feel hot and bothered, especially those susceptible to heat stress.
"Things can change, but otherwise, all eyes are on a trough which is just bringing this heat to the east of it."
Tamworth is expected to stay above 35 degrees Celsius for the rest of the week, with nightly lows reaching about the uncomfortable 20 Celsius mark, constituting a continued heatwave.
A possible storm is predicted to hit on Thursday, with morning wind gusts of 25 kilometres an hour before easing-off in the afternoon. Friday will see a shower or two. At this stage, Sunday promises to top the week off with a sweltering 39 Celsius.
The BoM spokesperson said Tamworth was not expected to be impacted by cyclone Jasper currently edging towards northern Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.