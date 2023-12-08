Car crash, fires and a thunderstorm: emergency services kept busy

It was a busy night for emergency crews on Thursday, attending a car crash and two fires, and cleaning up after a ferocious storm.
Police and fire crews were called to the intersection of Ebsworth and Gipps streets at 6:30pm, after reports a car had mounted the median strip and collided with a tree, before bursting into flames.
Both the driver and passenger managed to escape the vehicle, and were checked for injuries at the scene by paramedics.
The fire was fully extinguished by 7:10pm.
But that was just the beginning, as dark storm clouds rolled in.
An official Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) gauge at Tamworth Airport clocked a wind gust of 72km/hr at 07:10pm
A spokesperson from the BoM said the storm was of a "fast-moving nature" and isolated to the Tamworth area.
Heavy rain, winds, and hail struck at around 7:30pm, with Pig and Tinder customers reporting lights flickering over dinner.
Parts of Hillvue and Tamworth South also lost power for a short time.
Residents in East Tamworth reported 26mm of rain in the gauge.
The storm resulted in widespread debris, causing some delays for early morning motorists.
Some roads were closed, including the road up to Oxley Lookout and Calala Lane for a short while, as the SES worked to clear fallen tree branches.
"We had about a dozen volunteers out assisting the community last night," Matt Kirby, New England SES deputy zone commander Superintendent, said.
"Most of the incidents were falling trees, leaky roofs, and a window that was smashed in due to the wind."
A Tamworth Regional Council spokesperson said they were responding to a number of reports of debris and damage, but the clean-up could take a few days.
"These have included a number fallen trees and branches across roads, footpaths and in parks across Tamworth and damage to road signs," they said.
"Council staff will work over the coming days to clean up this damage through a prioritised approach."
Fire crews were also called to a small blaze at Fox Gully, which had been sparked by a lightning strike.
The area was difficult to access so crews monitored the fire and let it burn itself out.
Meanwhile, Mr Kirby said the SES is continuing to monitor storm conditions well into the weekend.
"Storms are expected today and throughout the weekend. We are in summer, so we will have those summer storms," he said.
"We remind people to tie-down any loose items or put them away from their backyards and stay away from any fallen powerlines."
