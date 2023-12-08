The Northern Daily Leader
Car crash, fires and a thunderstorm: emergency services kept busy

Updated December 8 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 1:30pm
Car caught alight after crashing into a tree on the median strip along Goonoo Goonoo Road. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Car caught alight after crashing into a tree on the median strip along Goonoo Goonoo Road. Picture by Gareth Gardner

It was a busy night for emergency crews on Thursday, attending a car crash and two fires, and cleaning up after a ferocious storm.

