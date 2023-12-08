A dashed dream, a fresh start and new love: this is Cody Edstein-Boyes

It was an enlightening postscript, and unexpected.
Shortly after speaking to the Leader in Tamworth's CBD, on an afternoon in which the heat mugged, Cody Edstein-Boyes felt compelled to provide additional information for this article.
It came via a text. And it came succinct and loaded with meaning.
The 24-year-old primary school teacher, back at the Bears for a second season after relocating to Tamworth from his hometown of Newcastle at the start of 2023, confessed that he always got "a mind blank" when providing information about himself after being "put on the spot".
In reality, Edstein-Boyes was a perfectly decent interviewee; his candour over the demise of his NRL quest, when the Knights let him go after a season of Jersey Flegg, was particularly poignant:
"It's not the best conversation to have when they tell you you're not gonna be around the next year; that you've gotta go back to uni, and the dream's over, I guess, and you've gotta study and all that.
"But it worked out all right in the end."
Yes, it did.
In the addendum to his interview for this story, the big man - all 191 centimetres and some 100 kilograms of him - opened up about this transformative period in his life, far removed from the beach lifestyle that so enamours him.
"If you'd told me 12 months ago this is where I'd be, I would've laughed at you," texted the year 5 and 6 teacher at Tamworth West Public School.
"I've moved to the bush, worked full time, fallen in love, bought a house, graduated from uni and gotten so many opportunities I wouldn't have [got] if I'd stay[ed] in Newcastle and I've learnt so much about myself."
The second-rower's partner is Miah O'Sullivan, a driving force behind Pirates' foray into the Central North women's competition, and a Pirates board member.
It takes a fair bit to fluster me, or to stress me out.- Cody Edstein-Boyes
O'Sullivan's man grew up in Mayfield in Newcastle, where he played junior rugby league for the Western Suburbs Rosellas.
In year 9, he became a boarder at St Joseph's College in Sydney. There, he played First XV as a back-rower, and GPS representative rugby.
After graduating from high school, he spent a year playing colts for the Northern Suburbs rugby club, before moving back to Newcastle when the Knights offered him a deal.
"They weren't too thrilled when I told them I was leaving," he said of Norths, adding that he "hated" Sydney, given his "laid-back" personality. His calmness was his greatest asset, he said.
"It takes a fair bit to fluster me, or to stress me out."
Edstein-Boyes sometimes wonders what would have happened had he stayed at Northern Suburbs.
"But ever since I was little growing up in Newcastle, all I wanted to do was play for the Knights. Even just playing under-20s for them was something I was pretty proud to do, to be able to tell my kids when I'm older."
On Wednesday, December 13, Edstein-Boyes will be back in his hometown for his University of Newcastle graduation ceremony.
"When I start something I like to finish it," said the former Rosellas and Maitland first-grader.
Edstein-Boyes's debut Group 4 season ended tragically: he broke his jaw in a final round away win over Moree, and missed the Bears' grand final defeat of the Boars three weeks later.
"It's not the same celebrating when you weren't on the field," the Northern Tiger said. "I've missed a few grand finals now."
When people talk, Cody Edstein-Boyes lends an ear. The trait he most disliked in others was a failure to listen and "take things on board", he said.
"I think that's something I do pretty well; I can listen to others and hear what they're saying."
