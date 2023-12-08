The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

A dashed dream, a fresh start and new love: this is Cody Edstein-Boyes

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated December 8 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"If you'd told me 12 months ago this is where I'd be, I would've laughed at you" ... Cody Edstein-Boyes. Picture by Mark Bode
"If you'd told me 12 months ago this is where I'd be, I would've laughed at you" ... Cody Edstein-Boyes. Picture by Mark Bode

It was an enlightening postscript, and unexpected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.