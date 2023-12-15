Elegant corner haven blends elegance, space and functionality in top spot

5 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Prominently positioned on a spacious 632m2 corner allotment in one of East Tamworth's premier streets, this captivating home boasts not just a commanding presence but also the added advantage of rear access.
Featuring five bedrooms and two bathrooms, the home provides ample space for comfortable family living.
The interior design showcases a timeless, chic white aesthetic, harmoniously paired with the polished timber floors throughout, to create a bright and inviting atmosphere.
Adding to its charm is a covered front balcony, offering a serene space for relaxation with sweeping views of the surroundings, evoking a tranquil atmosphere.
Spanning two levels, the home's impressive proportions cater to the ultimate family lifestyle and entertaining needs.
The ground floor houses a spacious study, perfect for a home office or a quiet reading area. Additionally, two separate living areas ensure ample space for family activities and entertainment, catering to various needs and occasions.
The convenience of a two-car garage is complemented by rear yard access on this corner block, enhancing the practicality and appeal of the property.
For year-round comfort, reverse-cycle air-conditioning maintains a pleasant environment in every season.
Set in a highly sought after location, this sensational opportunity promises a blend of elegance, space, and functionality.
Embrace the lifestyle that comes with this exceptional home, where every detail has been thoughtfully considered for your ultimate comfort and enjoyment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.