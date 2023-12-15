Luxurious comfort and family living in North Tamworth for discerning buyer

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Perched at a commanding elevation in Tamworth, this exquisite, three-tier home presents a unique opportunity for discerning buyers.
Combining the essence of Tamworth living with breathtaking panoramic views and the serene backdrop of a pristine nature reserve, this property is testament to luxurious living.
Its spacious and meticulously crafted interiors, include raked ceilings, ducted air-conditioning and wood fireplace, blending comfort with elegance, creating an extraordinary living experience.
There is space for the whole family with multiple open-plan living spaces, a formal office and media room, all thoughtfully integrated into the unique design of this home.
The pinnacle of this residence is the main suite located on the top level, which includes its own living space, private balcony, a spacious walk-in robe, and ensuite, offering a sanctuary of luxury and privacy.
The remaining three bedrooms include built-in wardrobes, and the ground floor bedroom has its own powder room making it the perfect space for guests or teenagers.
The kitchen is sure to impress even the experienced cook with a step-in pantry, ample cupboard and bench space, and quality appliances.
Purpose-built to maximise enjoyment of its surroundings, the residence features numerous vantage points, private terraces, and a central, elevated, gleaming pool with scenic views over Tamworth.
A generous two-car garage provides ample space for vehicles and storage.
This property, with its four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, two-car garage, a luxurious main suite, and arguably the finest views in town is truly a jewel in Tamworth's crown, marking a rare and iconic presence in the area.
Experience the epitome of comfortable family living in this splendid home, tailor-made for those who cherish modern conveniences.
This residence offers a perfect setting for family gatherings, featuring a cosy media room ideal for shared entertainment moments.
Additionally, unwind in the thoughtfully designed alfresco area, crafted to provide maximum comfort for outdoor relaxation.
Nestled in a tranquil North Tamworth cul-de-sac, this home sits within the catchment area for a range of esteemed public and private schools, significantly enhancing its appeal.
Just a brief drive from the CBD and numerous amenities, including both hospitals, this property is ideal for those seeking a spacious and elegant home in a serene setting, with the added benefit of convenient access to city comforts.
