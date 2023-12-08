Rain couldn't dampen fairy festival spirits in Uralla

Hundred of wizards and fairies braved the rain and cold and turned out in Uralla for the annual fairy festival.
Organiser Charmaine Endacott was over the moon with this year's response from the public with a brilliant turnout of people from all over the New England enjoying the fairy festivities.
The event kicked off at 9am with an official opening on a closed section of road near the Alternate Root café. The Royal Fairy parade began at 9:30 with children's workshops commencing at 10.
"We had about 450 tickets available for all the different workshops," said Ms Endacott, and "they actually completely sold out which was amazing."
"Those workshops included things like fairy jar making to fairy wands, dragon eggs, face painting, badge making, just a wide array of amazing workshops.
"The rain was a bit disappointing but we were actually very lucky as we had our sponsor Uralla Rotary Club they were very good in setting up our marquees and so all the activities were under shelter.
"The weather was a bit problematic but it certainly didn't stop anyone from coming out, we had a really great crowd."
Ms Endacott said she wanted to thank photographer Dave Robinson and Uralla Rotary, who were major sponsor.
"The Uralla workshop committee did a fantastic job and I would also like to thank Uralla council, this year they managed to partially close off the road for us for dancing and the street parade, it was lovely to have council on board with us this year," said Ms Endacott.
