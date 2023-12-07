Discovery of toxic mercury droplets prompts emergency response

THE DISCOVERY of toxic drops of mercury has prompted an emergency response from the state's environmental regulator.
Emergency service crews were called to a deceased estate in Carroll, near Gunnedah, on Monday December 7, after small drops of mercury were discovered on a work bench.
Crews from Gunnedah Fire and Rescue NSW attended the scene to help remove the toxic heavy metal drops from the scene.
A spokesperson for the NSW Environmental Protection Authority told the Leader eight kilograms of mercury was located in bottles at the estate and reported in October 2023.
At the time the environmental watchdog worked with Gunnedah Shire Council and a HAZMAT team from Fire and Rescue to secure the mercury in drums, and have it stored, and disposed of, legally.
But the spokesperson said more mercury had been discovered at the scene since the initial removal.
"Last week it was reported to us that a number of small droplets of mercury had been found on a work bench at the same property," the spokesperson said.
At the scene, fire crews were required to wear full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) due to the toxic nature of the heavy metal.
A spokesperson for Gunnedah Fire and Rescue NSW said due to hot conditions on the day, crews were forced to remove the mercury for short stints before swapping with other station members.
The crews disassembled the work bench and gathered all the remaining mercury.
The toxic heavy metal can cause vapours and pose and inhalation risk.
It can result in death if it is heated.
The spokesperson said the mercury drops were placed into HAZMAT containers, which have been stored safely while disposal is organised.
"The spill did not appear to have affected any other surface in the building," the spokesperson said.
"And it is unlikely there are any remaining environmental or health risks associated with the incident."
