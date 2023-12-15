The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor | Saturday, 16, 2023

December 16 2023 - 6:30am
A big thank you

I would like to publicly acknowledge and thank Dr William King and his colleagues at the Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital. At 9.30pm Tuesday the 5th December they patched me up after a serious fall at my home. A credit to all of them, I'm still here.

