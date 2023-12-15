Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor | Saturday, 16, 2023

Groups opposed to SRE in schools, especially those with training in education, would no doubt remember Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs. To thrive as humans we need safety, belonginess and love needs, and esteem needs met. SRE is crucial in meeting these needs, especially in a world where parents, carers, and teachers are stretched to the limit each day. Classroom time is precious. Teachers are under enormous pressure. We need to support and thank our teachers who do a great job under difficult circumstances - when was the last time you and I stopped to thank our child's teacher?