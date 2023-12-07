The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Environmental flows to support platypus and native fish species in Peel River

By Newsroom
December 8 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local recreational fisher and river user Anne Michie welcomed the watering action. Picture by Peter Hardin, from file.
Local recreational fisher and river user Anne Michie welcomed the watering action. Picture by Peter Hardin, from file.

Thousands of gigalitres of water is being released into the Peel River to support the local environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.