Council offers free masks to assist with bushfire readiness

Gunnedah Shire Council is offering free masks for residents to use in the event of a bushfire.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting an unusually warm summer, with an increased risk of extreme heat, heatwaves and bushfire weather.
Gunnedah Shire Council, together with the NSW Government, is providing a number of free P2/N95 masks to include in home safety and bushfire emergency kits.
Gunnedah Shire Council Manager Community Safety Wade Berryman said the P2/N95 masks are good to have on hand in the case of an emergency.
"These face masks can help filter out the fine particles found in bushfire smoke, and may help people cope with poor air quality when they can't avoid exposure," Mr Berryman said.
"While we all hope it will never be necessary to use these masks and other emergency equipment, preparation is always the most effective tool.
"We are making available thousands of the P2/N95 masks to our community to use in conjunction with their bushfire survival plan or to keep handy for an emergency."
The masks will be available to the public from Friday, December 8 (subject to delivery) at the Gunnedah Shire Council administration building in Elgin Street, Gunnedah Shire Library and the Civic and Visitor Information Centre.
From Monday, December 11 (subject to delivery), they will also be available from the Curlewis General Store, the Tambar Springs Shop, the Mullaley Roadhouse and the Carroll Store.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.