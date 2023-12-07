Tamworth needs a men's shelter as homelessness continues to spike

Tamworth's biggest social housing provider says the city needs a men's shelter.
Homes North has been inundated with new people experiencing homelessness in the last 12 months, and senior housing manager Nicholas Grimes says almost 70 per cent of them are single men.
"Cost of living has increased, the rental market is really tight, and we're obviously in a housing crisis," Mr Grimes said.
"The number one thing we could really do with is a men's shelter."
When people present as homeless and have nowhere left to go, Homes North rents them a motel room until a longer-term property becomes available.
But Mr Grimes says staying in temporary accommodation makes it harder for people to find employment, and can exacerbate mental health issues.
On top of that, motel staff aren't social workers.
Homes North's limited number of case workers are being stretched thin to fill the increased demand on the organisation.
The solution, Mr Grimes says, is a purpose-built building full of single-unit accommodation.
"We don't need five or 10, we need hundreds. For every motel room taken up there's probably six or seven times as many [people experiencing homelessness] you don't see," he said.
When asked if he thought residents might have qualms with becoming neighbours to a shelter for men experiencing homelessness, Ms Grimes said they likely wouldn't even notice.
"We've got properties in every suburb and a lot of people wouldn't even know they're social housing, there's no issues," he said.
Mr Grimes said the facility he has in mind would need only one case worker to staff, and that he got the idea from Tamworth Family Support Service's (TFSS) new 'core and cluster' women's refuge.
TFSS service manager Lynda Townsend recently told the Leader work on the new refuge is progressing well and she's hopeful it'll be open by the end of next year.
She also said at the same time Homes North is getting more single men, TFSS is receiving a "scary" number of mums and kids.
"One of the trends I have seen is that women are significantly represented in our data," Ms Townsend said.
"It could be because we have the refuge, and women are more likely to seek our support through the refuge setting."
Both housing providers said they're also very worried about what the spike in unhoused people means for what they call 'invisible homelessness'.
Invisible homelessness can range from over-crowded houses, to couch-surfing, to sleeping in cars.
Mr Grimes said every form of homelessness can lead to more complex issues - such as drug and alcohol addictions or mental health concerns - which can make the re-housing process even more difficult.
He also said the fact more single men are coming through their doors serves as a good reminder that homelessness can happen to anyone.
"A guy came through recently who had held a stable job for more than 30 years. He had an accident that made him unable to work anymore, and that was all it took to put him on a path to homelessness," Mr Grimes said.
