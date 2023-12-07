Amid family anguish and hard toil, Kate finds great joy: 'It was beautiful'

As has been customary for Kate Barnes over the past year, she put on her jeans and work boots, slapped on a hat and put one foot in front of the other - another day of hard work under way.
It's what her family have been doing on farms in New England since the early 1900s, going back to her great great grandparents. And it's what Barnes (nee Walters) has been doing full-time since her father's cancer diagnosis last year.
So, as Richard Walters underwent chemotherapy, his 26-year-old daughter stepped up to help run her family's cattle, sheep and cropping farm, located some 30 kilometres west of Tamworth. To do that, she quit her job as the manager of a Tamworth accountancy firm.
Barnes runs the farm with her uncle, Mark Walters.
"I always wanted to be on the farm anyway, but it just kind of made things happen quicker," she said of her father's illness. He is now in remission.
"On the farm I do all the bookwork and the business side of things, because that's my background," she said. "But I also do day jobs on the farm, like looking after the stock, feeding them, drenching them - all the spraying of all the cropping."
Kate Barnes is blonde, fit-looking and engaging company. She grew up with her mother, Rhonda, and elder sister, Lauren, in East Tamworth. On weekends, she would work on the farm.
And on September 23, 2023, she married Shaun Barnes in her grandmother's garden on the property, which her family have lived on since the '70s. The couple had been engaged since 2020, having met through mutual friends.
Barnes was a member of North Tamworth's 2023 premier-winning league tag side, while her husband plays first grade for the Tamworth Magpies. The wedding reception was held in the shearing shed.
"It was beautiful," Barnes said of the nuptials, adding that her father managed to inject humour into the affair.
"I wouldn't say he's a very funny man, but he's like, 'I knew Kate loved the farm. But it's pretty ironic that she got married in a woolshed to a bloke named Shaun.'"
North Tamworth have provided the Calrossy graduate with a profound distraction from other areas of her life. She has played for the club since 2021.
"I know I'm not the best on the team ... But I really enjoy the aspect of not being at work so much and spending a lot of time on the farm," she said, adding that footy gave her "a good break" mentally.
"And it gives me an opportunity to catch up with all my friends. The friendships I've made out of football are the ones I'll have for life."
