I challenge you to sit back and 'take it all in'

As 2023 draws to a close - with just three weeks until the jolly man in the bright red suit pays a visit (that was not meant to sound creepy although I acknowledge some might see it that way) - I think it's important to take some time to sit back and 'take it all in'.
And I don't just mean the scenery, beautiful as our region is, especially since the rain.
There's been a lot going on and it would be a shame if we did not congratulate ourselves for just getting through it.
A good old fashioned pat on the back, if you like.
I think I might have mentioned in a previous iteration, how I used to think that adults had all the answers. How they seemed so in charge of things. How wrong I was.
It took me a while to come to this conclusion though. Probably because I spent so much of my youth flitting around with this job and that.
I didn't have time to 'adult', after all, I was having way too much fun.
But take a look around and you will see everyone is in the same boat.
I would say 2023 has been a challenging year on so many fronts.
With the cost of just about everything going up, sometimes it's the little things that go by the wayside.
But often it's the little things that can give us so much pleasure.
And especially now.
Last week I challenged each and every one of you to laugh out loud. To see the joy in, well, simply living.
I wonder how many of you did?
This week I challenge you to just sit for a minute. Take a deep breath. And allow yourself to 'take it all in'.
Well done you!
I am on leave for a bit now. I will be around, just not at work.
But I leave you in some pretty capable hands over the Christmas period.
Since I won't be at work, I would like to take this opportunity to say thanks for all your support during the year. After all we would not be able to do this job, which we love by the way, without it.
I hope your Christmas is all it's wrapped up to be. And 2024 brings love and fulfilment.
Take care.
Fiona Ferguson, editor The Northern Daily Leader
