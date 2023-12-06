The Northern Daily Leader
Celebrate the season with O'Grady Drama's end of year performance

By Theatre Talk
December 7 2023 - 9:00am
O'Grady Drama Tamworth presents its fifth annual production showcase. Picture supplied.
O'Grady Drama Tamworth - End of Year Showcase

Make the whole world your stage!

O'Grady Drama Tamworth presents its fifth annual production showcase, directed by Ben Mettam. This production includes all students from the local drama and musical theatre studio. The students will excite and entertain you with the skills they have learnt all year, showcased into their annual production.

