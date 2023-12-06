Celebrate the season with O'Grady Drama's end of year performance

O'Grady Drama Tamworth presents its fifth annual production showcase, directed by Ben Mettam. This production includes all students from the local drama and musical theatre studio. The students will excite and entertain you with the skills they have learnt all year, showcased into their annual production.
O'Grady Drama features 150 students across the whole of Tamworth aged from 5 to 18.
This end of year showcase can be enjoyed at the Capitol Theatre Saturday, December 9 at 11am and again at 5pm
Tamworth City Dance Academy's entire student body is performing in this end of year performance.
The choreographers explore the concept of the heart. What makes your heart sing and your soul soar? What makes it break and brings you to your knees or makes it skip a beat? TCDA have been inspired by the family connections within the studio, bonded by both blood and by choice. Seeing how important our dances and their families are to each other and to us.
The students will be showcasing their talents in classical ballet, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, tap, acro, musical theatre and the beautiful aerial skills.
These dancers will shine at the TRECC Saturday, December 9 at 2pm
Come and celebrate Christmas with Elysian Performing Arts Gunnedah for their end of year showcase. This wonderful production will be in two acts,
Inspired by the Home Alone movies, this upbeat dance showcase is one the whole family can enjoy. Featuring dances from 3yrs old to adults in a variety of dance genres - this is a fun story of an unexpected reunion creating fin and hilarious havoc until a happy but crazy Christmas ending.
This has been inspired by many famous paintings and is a visual delight of dance and movement. It is thought provoking and original/. This is Elysian's brand new contemporary dance work.
Join us at the Capitol Theatre Sunday 10 December at 1:30pm.
